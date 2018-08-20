OWTU Members to Meet with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, Tomorrow.

A six member Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) team, led by President General Ancel Roget, will be meeting with the Prime Minister, Dr. Keith

According to a release sent by the Union the meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 a.m.

Discussions will center on the restructuring of Petrotrin.

Addressing his party’s family day event in Chaguanas last Sunday, Dr. Rowley said he had extended an invitation for the meeting, however he said Mr. Roget refused it.

Responding to the comment, Mr. Roget said there was never any invitation for a meeting between he and Dr. Rowley.

He also rejected the suggestion that the union was against the restructuring of the state energy company, Petrotrin.

In speaking on the issue on Power 102.1FM however, he maintained a call for the removal of the entire board.

