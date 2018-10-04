OWTU – Mother of All Protests Day 2

OWTU leader Ancel Roget says he expects today’s leg of the Union’s 3 day protest march to be even more successful than yesterday. Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning, Mr Roget said the labour movement is united in its fight for the rights of Petrotrin employees.

Mr Roget was also asked about the perception of political alignment in the march. UNC MPs have announced that they will be marching with the OWTU and the protesters spent last night camped at Rienzi Complex, the former headquarters of the UNC. However Mr Roget said the choice of venue to spend the night was significant for the trade union movement.

Coming out of the march is word that several T&TEC employees have been suspended because of their participation in yesterday’s leg of the march.

According to an email from the OWTU to our newsroom, the union claims that “the Company unjustly suspended workers for participating in yesterday’s march.”

It added that this was done “in an attempt to silence the Union.”

COURT INJUNCTION ON PETROTRIN

No word yet on the matter between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the Petrotrin which is before the Courts again today. The OWTU had filed an Industrial Relations Offense complaining that state owned Energy Company Petrotrin has not been meeting and treating in good faith.

The OWTU maintained that the Memorandum of Agreement signed on 3rd April provided the framework for corporation with the Company to ensure its viability and profitability. It added that the current approach by the Board therefore, is not about restructuring but shutting down the company which was never recommended by both the Lashley and Solomon’s and Associates Reports as both supported the Union’s position for restructuring.

It noted that to this end, the Union has always been ready and prepared to engage with the company to discuss the restructuring of Petrotrin which is why the agreement of April 3 was signed.

