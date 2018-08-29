OWTU Not Pleased With Options Presented to Workers at State Owned Petrotrin.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancil Roget, says the union is not in support of the three options that were presented to its members during Tuesday’s meeting with management of state owned energy company, Petrotrin.

Speaking with reporters following the meeting, Mr. Roget said the first option was for the enterprise to remain as it is; the second suggested a scaled down operation while the third proposed a close down of the refinery.

However, Mr. Roget claimed that under the last two options job cuts will be involved adding that the union will resist such recommendations.

The trade unionist claimed that several serious questions were also posed to the management for which answers to such were not satisfactory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

