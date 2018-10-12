OWTU President, Ancel Roget Says Current Wrangles At Petrotrin Have Not Deterred New Investors

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union says that the investor who has shown interest in the Point-a-Pierre oil refinery has not been deterred by the current set of events.

Union president Ancel Roget says that any concerns to the contrary are unfounded.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Friday, Roget revealed that the legal wrangling between the Union and the Petrotrin Board has done little to disturb any business interest.

However, he stated that the one issue that could be a problem is if the Government reneges on its promise to the Union.

Asked whether or not the Union had sent a request/proposal to Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley he answered in the affirmative but acknowledged that there was no formal presentation to the Government.

