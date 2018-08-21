OWTU Remains Resolute. Meeting With PM Offers No Security for Petrotrin Workers.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancil Roget, claims that Tuesday’s three-hour-long meeting with Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, failed to make headway on several matters at state-owned energy company, Petrotrin.

Speaking with reporters following the meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister, St. Clair, Mr. Roget claimed that there continues to be uncertainty surrounding the job security of workers and the future operations of the refinery.

News Power Now’s Gregory MC Burnie was there:

Mr. Roget said the OWTU so far has not been able to secure a meeting with the board of Petrotrin even as restructuring groundwork takes place.

He made it clear that the union is not opposed to restructuring but that it should be done in a way that will make the company profitable.

Mr. Roget reiterated his call for supporters to turn up on Sunday, August 26th at 3 pm outside the official residence of the Prime Minister to engage in what he said would be a prayer for the company, the nation and the job security of employees at Petrotrin.

