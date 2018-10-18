OWTU Seeks Lease-To-Own Arrangement For Petrotrin’s Point-a-Pierre Refinery.

Oilfields Workers Trade Union President General, Ancel Roget, says the union is interested in a lease-to-own arrangement regarding Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

The union has partnered with international private investment firm Sunstone Equity Nv and MAK England, a commodities firm with operations in the UK, the US and the UAE on this matter.

Mr Roget said the board of Petrotrin and government will be approached with this proposal.

CEO and Managing Director of Sunstone Equity Nv, John Van Dyke, told reporters that there are still many energy opportunities available for this country.

