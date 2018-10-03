OWTU to return to Court as Protest March carries on

The matter between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the Petrotrin will go before the Courts again tomorrow.

The OWTU had filed an Industrial Relations Offense complaining that state owned Energy Company Petrotrin has not been meeting and treating in good faith. Chief Education Officer of the OWTU, Ozzie Warwick spoke with News Power Now a short while ago and gave us this up date.

The OWTU maintained that the Memorandum of Agreement signed on 3rd April provided the framework for corporation with the Company to ensure its viability and profitability.

It added that the current approach by the Board therefore, is not about restructuring but shutting down the company which was never recommended by both the Lashley and Solomon’s and Associates Reports as both supported the Union’s position for restructuring. It noted that to this end, the Union has always been ready and prepared to engage with the company to discuss the restructuring of Petrotrin which is why the agreement of April 3 was signed.

Meanwhile, the union’s three-day march from south Trinidad to north Trinidad went ahead as planned this morning. The march began at the Pointe-a-Pierre round­about with various labour leaders accompanying the OWTU members. Var­i­ous Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress MPs will par­tic­i­pate dur­ing each leg of the march with Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee ac­com­pa­nying OW­TU mem­bers at the first leg. From Pointe-a-Pierre, to­day’s first leg in­volves stops at Trinidad Ce­ment Lim­it­ed, T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion, Pt Lisas, Pow­er­gen and Yarra.

The first leg ends at Rien­zi Com­plex in Cou­va at 4 pm. Marchers will then overnight at Rien­zi. To­mor­row’s 31-kilo­me­tre leg takes marchers through Cen­tral Trinidad with­out stop, while Fri­day’s last leg be­gins from 10 am at Aranguez Sa­van­nah, San Juan. Move­ment for So­cial Jus­tice Leader David Ab­du­lah and MSJ mem­bers will al­so join for the three days.

Several other trade unions are expected to join in the three day march which culminates in a protest in the capital city on Friday.

