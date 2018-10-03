OWTU to return to Court as Protest March carries on

The matter between the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the Petrotrin will go before the Courts again tomorrow.
The OWTU had filed an Industrial Relations Offense complaining that state owned Energy Company Petrotrin has not been meeting and treating in good faith. Chief Education Officer of the OWTU, Ozzie Warwick spoke with News Power Now a short while ago and gave us this up date.
The OWTU maintained that the Memorandum of Agreement signed on 3rd April provided the framework for corporation with the Company to ensure its viability and profitability.
It added that the current approach by the Board therefore, is not about restructuring but shutting down the company which was never recommended by both the Lashley and Solomon’s and Associates Reports as both supported the Union’s position for restructuring. It noted that to this end, the Union has always been ready and prepared to engage with the company to discuss the restructuring of Petrotrin which is why the agreement of April 3 was signed.
Meanwhile, the union’s three-day march from south Trinidad to north Trinidad went ahead as planned this morning. The march began at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout with various labour leaders accompanying the OWTU members. Various United National Congress MPs will participate during each leg of the march with Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee accompanying OWTU members at the first leg. From Pointe-a-Pierre, today’s first leg involves stops at Trinidad Cement Limited, T&T Electricity Commission, Pt Lisas, Powergen and Yarra.
The first leg ends at Rienzi Complex in Couva at 4 pm. Marchers will then overnight at Rienzi. Tomorrow’s 31-kilometre leg takes marchers through Central Trinidad without stop, while Friday’s last leg begins from 10 am at Aranguez Savannah, San Juan. Movement for Social Justice Leader David Abdulah and MSJ members will also join for the three days.
Several other trade unions are expected to join in the three day march which culminates in a protest in the capital city on Friday.
