OWTU To Return to Court Tomorrow Morning.

The Oilfields Workers Trade Union says the substantive Appeal by state-owned Petrotrin over the Industrial Court’s granting of an injunction to the union begins tomorrow, Thursday at 9:00am in the Chamber Court, Court of Appeal.

Earlier this month the injunction preventing the company from terminating staff was stayed in the appeal court.

Justice of Appeal Charmaine Pemberton, in delivering her ruling indicated that the lift will last for one week.

Justice Pemberton’s ruling followed Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix’s granting of the injunction preventing Petrotrin from continuing with terminating staff and/or offering voluntary separation packages to employees.

The OWTU started the legal battle against the oil company citing an industrial relations offence in its move to shut down its operations.

