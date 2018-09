President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancil Roget, is claiming that the government has been giving little information towards its alternative plan for the Petrotrin refinery.

Speaking at a news briefing on Monday Mr. Roget claimed that the government has not been providing information on the proposals that were submitted to the ruling administration by the OWTU.

The union recently submitted the plan to the Prime Minister.

