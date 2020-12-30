Advertisement

PAC Head: Guilty Officers should pay out of their pockets

Dec 30, 2020 | 0 comments

Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, says he is hoping to have discussions with the Attorney General early in the New Year on the suggestion police officers found guilty of misbehavior should pay victims from their own pockets and not tax payers.

The PCA Director gave the update while speaking during the “On the Line Programme, on Power 102.1fm Tuesday afternoon.

Mr West said he supported the proposal which came from judges.

The PCA Head also provided details with respect to the number of complaints made to the organisation.

