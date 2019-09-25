A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has rocked Pakistan, leaving more than 20 people dead and over 300 injured. Despite being described as a shallow earthquake, the damage caused, has left the people shaken. In Lahore and orther areas, walls collapsed and houses fell.

The quake occurred on Tuesday. The epicentre of the tremor was near the city of Mirpur, 22 kilometres (14 miles) north of the city of Jhelum along the boundary separating the agricultural heartland of Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

On one of the district’s two main roads, AFP reporters could see cracks at least four feet (1.2 metres) deep, some filling with water from a nearby canal. Television images showed cars wedged into some cracks, while a bus and a truck lay by the side of the road.

In the village of Sahankikri, on the outskirts of Mirpur, residents said almost all the 400 houses were damaged.