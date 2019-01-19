Pan Trinbago’s National Panorama Single Pan Preliminaries will run off in all Regions over an eight day period with a total of sixty three registered bands.

Bands will be judged at their respective panyards/communities on their designated day.

South/Central Region bands will be the first group to face the adjudication panel on Tuesday January 22ND and Wednesday January 23RD.

The following day, Thursday January 24TH, is earmarked for Tobago based bands.

Some six bands will go through their paces.

Come Friday January 25 and Saturday January 26, the Eastern Region bands numbering 19 will perform their tune of choice over the two day period.

Northern Region’s complement of 25 bands will be spread over a three day period commencing on Sunday January 27 until Tuesday January 29 inclusive.

Single Pan Bands formerly “pan round de neck bands” shall comprise 30 players maximum with a minimum of 20 players in the Preliminary Round.

For the purpose of the competition, each participating steelband may select and perform any calypso/soca or chutney providing that the selection has not been played by said steelband in a previous Panorama Competition.

Bands will be judged by a panel of four adjudicators and will be awarded points for Arrangement, General Performance, Tone and Rhythm.

Each of the Single Pans will be vying for twenty places in the National Finals on Sunday February 03, 2019 at the Basketball Court, Arima, from 4:00 pm.

This year’s Panorama is in tribute to Our Cultural Icons – Ken “Professor” Philmore, Dr. Winston Bailey aka The Mighty Shadow and Winston Scarborough also known as D’Original De Fosto Himself.

Defending Champions, Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony, is the last band to be judged in the Northern Region on Tuesday January 29, 2019.