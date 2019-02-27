You’ve probably heard of Momo.

You know, the scary looking creature with bulging eyes, a wide creepy smile, long black hair and has bird legs.

It is the face of pure evil. Literally.

Believed to be a creation of a Japanese artist Midori Hayashi and special effects company, Link Factory. However, both parties have denied their role in the creation of the modern world’s scariest trend.

The sculpture was displayed at Vanilla Gallery, a horror art gallery in Tokyo and it is called “Mother Bird”. It is this artwork which has become the face of Momo.

The Momo Suicide Challenge is a trend where folks would text a mysterious Whatsapp number. The number, believed to be of Momo’s, would text back with instructions to self-harm and potentially harm others.

Failure to do so, would result in death threats.

The challenge rose to prominence in July 2018 after YouTuber ReignBot highlighted the trend which many feel is another form of cyber-bullying. While it is believed to have begun in Japan, it is popular among Spanish speaking countries.

However, to make matters worst, some irresponsible folks have begun splicing footages of Momo and inserting them into videos of popular videos watched by kids.

There has been reports of children watching Peppa Pig when mid-way the image of Momo appears frightening the them. The image of Momo has also been inserted into Fortnitegameplay videos.

A mother of a six year old boy recalls how her son was terrified when the image of Momo came on while he was watching a gaming video.

“The video paused half way through, but he didn’t press pause. Then the Momo face popped up and was making weird noises. He couldn’t hear everything it said but it was saying ‘I’m going to kill you’ and he thinks it said ‘I will hurt your friends,'” the woman from Swindon, England says.

“He turned it off straight away and ran downstairs. He was absolutely terrified. He wouldn’t leave my side at all after it happened. He wouldn’t stay in a room alone and he had to sleep with me in my bed last night. He asked for our German shepherd to sleep on my bed also so she could chase away Momo if she got into my room.”

So, if you’re a parent, this is a strong reason to be aware of what your kid is watching on the internet.

SOURCE: Mashable