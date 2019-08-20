The father of a 19- year- old man who was shot to death by police in Santa Cruz maintains that his son was not involved in any criminal activity.

Rodney King, father of Rochyon King Ashterman, says he never expected his son to meet this end in such a way.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM on Tuesday morning, Mr. King said the family has been left confused by this incident as his son had never been involved in a life of crime.

Mr. King added that while he is aware of the claims made by parents in incidents such as these, he genuinely believes that his son was innocent in this matter.

The mother of 29- year-old Ker­ri Ser­ries, the woman who was the front seat passenger in that situation, is expressing the same sentiments. Her daughter was also shot dead by police.

Reports quote the mother of the young woman as saying that her daugh­ter, a mother of three, had asked her for mon­ey to pur­chase a ve­hi­cle and she had given her $40,000 to­wards it.

She said her daughter saw the ve­hi­cle for sale on Face­book.

She believes that the car may have been at the root of what led to her tragic demise.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (CoP) Gary Grif­fith on Sat­ur­day supported his of­fi­cers saying that they act­ed in self-de­fence.

In a media re­lease is­sued in re­sponse to the San­ta Cruz in­ci­dent on Fri­day, Grif­fith re­leased a pho­to of the po­lice ve­hi­cle riddled with bul­let holes.