The father of a 19- year- old man who was shot to death by police in Santa Cruz maintains that his son was not involved in any criminal activity.
Rodney King, father of Rochyon King Ashterman, says he never expected his son to meet this end in such a way.
Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM on Tuesday morning, Mr. King said the family has been left confused by this incident as his son had never been involved in a life of crime.
Mr. King added that while he is aware of the claims made by parents in incidents such as these, he genuinely believes that his son was innocent in this matter.
The mother of 29- year-old Kerri Serries, the woman who was the front seat passenger in that situation, is expressing the same sentiments. Her daughter was also shot dead by police.
Reports quote the mother of the young woman as saying that her daughter, a mother of three, had asked her for money to purchase a vehicle and she had given her $40,000 towards it.
She said her daughter saw the vehicle for sale on Facebook.
She believes that the car may have been at the root of what led to her tragic demise.
Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Saturday supported his officers saying that they acted in self-defence.
In a media release issued in response to the Santa Cruz incident on Friday, Griffith released a photo of the police vehicle riddled with bullet holes.