Paris has come to a standstill as public transport worker unions protest a sweeping pension reform by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French capital’s public transport company, RATP, says 10 of the city’s 16 metro lines have been closed and several others, including the RER suburban rail, are severely disrupted.

On platforms messages in French and English warned passengers of the strike – the biggest since 2007.

Officials have noted a whopping 124 miles of traffic jams during the morning’s rush hour, double the city’s normal levels.

The government issued warnings telling people to cycle to work and Parisians have taken to two wheels.

The new pension reform is expected to make public transport workers stay in service for longer before retirement.

Die Sokhanadu, 25, was stuck at a station on line 12, trying to get to his job working on the restoration of the Notre-Dame cathedral in the heart of the city.

He said: ‘If the metro doesn’t start running, I’m going to have to head home.’

Others worried about their evening commutes, with the RATP warning that only lines 1 and 14 – the only two which function autonomously, without drivers – would be operating after 8pm.

The RATP warned commuters yesterday that they should try to find travel alternatives and said it was financing free 30-minute rides on the Cityscoot network of electric mopeds.

US ride-hailing giant Uber is also hoping to seize the moment with two free 15-minute rides offered on the Jump electric bikes and scooters it has deployed in Paris.

