Pastor Charged With Four counts of Sexual Assault.

A 72-year-old pastor has appeared before a Sangre Grande Magistrate, charged with four counts of sexual touching against a female victim.

The offences occurred sometime between September 30thand October 4th.

Kenrick Bernard appeared before Magistrate Erica Baptiste- Ramkissoon, in the Sangre Grande 2nd Magistrates’ Court, last Friday to answer the charges.

The matter was adjourned to Friday November 9th.

The accused was granted $80,000 bail and ordered to not come within 100 meters of the victim, or her home.

The victim’s father and aunt had accompanied her to the Matura Police Station, on Friday October 5thwhere a report of the incident was made and the Eastern Division’s Child Protection Unit contacted.

An investigation, supervised by Inspector Darren Baptiste of EDCPU was launched, which resulted in the accused being arrested at his home on Thursday October 11th.

The suspect was subsequently charged with the offences by WPC Kernisha Valere, on that same day.

