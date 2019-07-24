The Ministry of Health says one hundred and sixty-one patients have already received diagnostic imaging services at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility in the past month.

While the official commencement date was Monday, July 22nd patients received health services at the facility weeks in advance of the lead up to the operationalization of Phase 1 services.

The Ministry says patients must be referred through the public health system to access the diagnostic imaging services.

Additionally, CDAP Pharmacy and Patient Medication Counselling Services continue at the Facility. Patients have the opportunity to receive one-on-one counselling with specialists who will explain the contents of CDAP prescriptions and discuss self-management techniques that patients can use to ensure they use their medication in the right way.