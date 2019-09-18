Chairman of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on Social Services and Public Administration, Paul Richards, says he is concerned about the effectiveness of prison rehabilitation programmes amid issues relating to the current conditions that exist.

He highlighted his view during Wednesday’s sitting of the JSC, which addressed prisoner re-entry into society and prisoner reintegration services in the country.

Mr. Richards addressed his comments at Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson.

Mr. Richards also commented on matters pertaining to the different aspects of restorative justice and their significance.

Commissioner Wilson admitted there is need to upgrade, and make more targeted, such programmes in the penal system.

He told the JSC that the prison service is trying to get relevant programmes to better meet the mandate for restorative justice in the country.

He said a more effective system will involve tracking the progress of inmates from the time they enter the system to when they are due to leave.