The Police Complaints Authority says a preliminary investigation has been completed in connection with recent allegations of illegal entry and search by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service at Gulf View, San Fernando on or about May 3rd 2019.

In a media release this afternoon, the PCA explained that there have been no findings of misconduct on the part of any police officer.

It added that the information gathered during this preliminary investigation is strictly confidential.

The PCA noted that an investigation has been initiated into the conduct of police officers during an alleged exercise at the premises of Goomatie and Troy Ragbir at Sir Lamont Avenue, Phillipine on or about May 7th.​