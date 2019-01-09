There has been no obvious increase in shootings by Police Officers in the months following the installation of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police.

The confirmation comes from Head of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, who told News Power Now that there have been less than a dozen fatal officer-involved shootings since September.

There have been a total of 32 fatal police shootings between Jan 1st last year to present.

He noted therefore that the total number of police shootings does not represent an increase when compared to the previous 8 months.

However he noted that the figures represent complaints reported to the PCA or initiated by the PCA and may not include all fatal and no fatal shooting incidents that occurred within that period.

Gary Griffith was appointed as Police Commissioner in early August.