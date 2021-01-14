Advertisement

PCSA Completes and Forwards To DPP, its Findings on 2020 Morvant Police Killings.

Jan 14, 2021 | 0 comments

 

The Police Complaints Authority says it has completed its preliminary investigation into a police-involved shooting in Second Caledonia, Morvant on June 27th this year.

In a media release the PCA says it has forwarded its findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for further action in accordance with the principles of due process. 

The deceased- Joel Jacob; Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton were shot by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The PCA says after analysis of the evidence gathered by its investigators, the information was sent to the DPP.

PCA says its investigations and recommendations should provide assurance to both the public and police that deaths or serious injuries that happen during or following police contact would be properly handled.

 

