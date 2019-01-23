Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Patsy Joseph, says the appointment of this country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Penelope Beckles as President of the Executive Board of UN Women, is a significant one.

Media reports say she was elected to the post in a vote held on January 8th.

A delegation of police officers is also due to attend the 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, which will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York, from March 11th to 22nd.

ACP Joseph said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as part of its community relations programme have been interacting with the UN Women’s Foundation programme to help strengthen and to have prevention approaches to address gender based violence in the country.

She made the comment while speaking on the State of the Nation Programme.

ACP Joseph also gave details into the work of the UN Women Committee.