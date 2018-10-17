People, Leadership and Culture Led to Problems at Petrotrin, Cites Bank Director.

Managing Director of JMMB Bank, Trinidad and Tobago Limited, Nigel Romano cites issues surrounding people, leadership and culture as factors, which contributed to the troubles at state –owned energy company Petrortrin.

Mr. Romano questioned on whether the state entity properly understood its obligations to all of its stakeholders, customers and employees.

He made the comments while speaking at a breakfast meeting held this week by the Association of Female Executives of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said remaining viable is critical to ensure taxes are paid, wages and other commitments were honored.

Mr. Romano also noted the importance of workers understanding the seriousness of their role.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

