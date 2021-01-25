Pepper Spray and Taser Gun Used in Separate Incidents by Police on the Weekend.

Police say officers used pepper spray to subdue a group of limers as well as another suspect in separate incidents over the weekend. In a statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that officers were proceeding along Pelican Extension, Morvant, at around 2.30 pm on Saturday when they observed a group of men liming under a bamboo patch at the side of the road.

Officers said some of them were not wearing face masks and enquiries were made as to the reason why they were not wearing face masks in public. One of the men allegedly became irate and started behaving in an aggressive and disorderly manner towards the police officers, refusing to give his name so that he could be issued a ticket for the violation.

The officers attempted to arrest the man for disorderly behaviour when a struggle ensued. In keeping with Use of Force Policy, pepper spray was used. The suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest and was also issued a fixed penalty notice for failing to wear a face mask.

In a separate incident, the TTPS said officers were responding to a road traffic accident at around 3.45pm on Saturday when they observed a vehicle that had crashed into a gate. The officers eventually went to the home of the driver of the vehicle who came outside and was allegedly being abusive to the officers and began advancing toward them in a violent manner and resisting.

PC Marcus along with a party of officers came to the officers’ assistance and eventually had cause to use a taser gun to subdue the suspect. The suspect was taken to the Couva Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further tests regarding injuries sustained during the vehicular accident.

The TTPS said non–lethal weapons, like pepper spray and tasers, were introduced by Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, to bridge the gap between firearms and batons, as these give officers an intermediate option for situations that do not require the use of lethal force.