Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar says she will not be drawn into any verbal controversy on the Marlene Mc Donald issue.

Recently in the parliament Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, said that the Opposition Leader had prior information that Ms. Mc Donald was to be arrested and charged.

Dr. Rowley said he had no knowledge on what was taking place before Ms Mc Donald was detained by the police.

However, speaking at the UNC’s Pavement Report held at the New Grant Government School, Mrs Persad Bissessar was very diplomatic in her response on the matter.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also weighed in on the Prime Minister’s assertions regarding the BBC.

Dr. Rowley declared publicly that he will complain to the British Government over a BBC documentary titled “The Displaced” which looked at the plight of the Venezuelans in this country.

Speaking with reports at a news conference on Monday, Dr Rowley was openly offended by some of what was carried in the report as he claimed that it portrayed the government in a negative light.

That sparked a response by the British High Commissioner who said the BBC operated independently of the UK Government.

Dr Rowley then went on to question the BBC’s independence in a rebuttal statement posted to his Facebook page.

He claimed that the BBC mirrors and reflects British Government policy as they get billions of pounds from the UK Government to carry on their business.

He also accused the BBC of sending “coded messages around the world for the British Government”.

Mrs Persad Bissessar said Dr Rowley’s comments raises further questions in her mind about the competency of the Government.