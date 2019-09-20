On the heels of the announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that the Petrotrin Refinery has been sold to OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Limited, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar has spoken up.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister said there are questions that must be answered.

STATEMENT BY KAMLA PERSAD BISSESSAR:

The Opposition notes the announcement by the Minister of Finance on the sale of the Petrotrin refinery to the preferred bidder, Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Limited.

While at face value we have absolutely no objection to the sale of the refinery to locals, there are several outstanding questions which need to be addressed:

1. The Minister needs to explain how a company incorporated on December 4th 2018, just about 10 months ago, would be able to provide finance and expertise to secure a multibillion dollar industrial asset.

2. The Minister must explain the Cabinet’s decision to sell the refinery without undertaking any due diligence on the preferred bidder.

3. We also call upon the Minister of Finance to state urgently any and all foreign partners associated with the preferred company.

4. The Government must explain under what circumstances they have taken a decision to give away a multibillion-dollar asset, without the payment of a single dollar to a company that is less than one year old.