Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, is encouraging persons to use water responsibly as the country grapples with an intense dry season.

Some communities across Trinidad and Tobago will see a rationing of their water supply by the Water and Sewage Authority in the next few months.

Speaking with News Power, Minister Hunte explained that some areas in South Trinidad have seen as much as a 20 percent decrease in the average amount of water available.

He added that because of the decrease in water, some areas will now be receiving a pipe borne supply just one day a week.

Minister Le Hunte added that WASA is doing what it can to augment the current supply, including increasing output from the desalination plant.

However he explained that there are technical challenges which prohibit a sudden increase in output.

He is therefore reminding persons of the importance of conserving water.