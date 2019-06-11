Persons with medical conditions exacerbated by dust are being warned to be very careful.

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Office, Sahara Dust will continue to be over Trinidad and Tobago well into the month of July.

The Met Office had previously stated that the Saharan Dust would last until the end of June.

However speaking with News Power on Tuesday, Meteorologist Stephen Dickson said that the latest update at the Met Office is that it will last much longer.

He revealed that the dust will be affected by the rainy season.

Anyone prone to respiratory conditions may have to limit their outside exposure by limiting how much time they spend outdoors.

People with health conditions exacerbated by dust are also urged to keep their medication handy and to limit their outside exposure in order to minimise any potential complications.