Petite Bourg Fire Claims Life of Disabled Man.

A disabled man reportedly perished in a Petit Bourg fire this morning.

Reports indicate that fire officers received information of an inferno at a single story, wooden home at Ryan Street, Petit Bourg around 2 am.

Fire tenders from the San Juan Fire Station and Headquarters responded.

On arrival, they found the house engulfed in flames.

The home was owned by Christopher Hylan and his daughter Guana Hylan.

Looptt quotes sources as saying that Christopher Hylan’s charred remains were found on the floor, three metres away from the front door.

He is said to have had only one foot.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire.

