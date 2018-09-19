Petrotrin Needs More Time To Analyse OWTU’s Proposal, Says Chairman Wilfred Espinet.

The Executive of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union and the Board of Petrotrin met on Wednesday to discuss the OWTU’s proposal to save the company.

The meeting was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain

Addressing OWTU supporters prior to the event, President General Ancel Roget vowed to make the OWTU’s proposal a reality.

In a media release following the three-hour-long meeting between the two parties, Petrotrin Chairman, Wilfred Espinet, said the Energy Company has received the OWTU’s alternative proposal for restructuring the business.

He explained that the proposal included the suggestion of leasing the Refinery to the O.W.T.U. and as such a number of questions were raised.

Mr Espinet noted that Petrotrin needs more time to analyse the proposal in more detail.”

He added that both the O.W.T.U. and Petrotrin have agreed to meet next, on Thursday, September 27th.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the OWTU leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley indicated that the Government is open to accepting the Union’s proposal if it is acceptable.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

