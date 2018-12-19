Petrotrin says the calculations of outstanding back pay for the company’s former temporary and casual workers is well advanced and workers can expect to receive payment no later than January 15th.

It explains that some 2,069 of Petrotrin’s former non-permanent workers are owed back pay for the seven-year period 2011 to 2018.

In a media release the state owned entity noted that the process for determining the amounts owed to each worker required a considerable amount of detailed work – in any one year an individual may have worked in different jobs for different periods of time at different salaries/wages – each individual case therefore has to be researched thoroughly and calculated independently.

The release pointed out that the work is on-going and close to seventy-five percent has been completed; the team expects to be in a position to make payments on or before January 15, 2018.