Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, says action is being taken to address a situation in which some pharmacies are not providing citizens with drugs under the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme.

He made the disclosure while speaking in the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

Minister Deyalsingh said pharmacies which have CDAP stock but are not supplying the drugs to the members of the public will be dealt with.

