The North West Regional Health Authority says the Physiotheraphy Department at the Port of Spain General Hospital will remain closed for the rest of this week, to facilitate thorough cleaning and air quality testing of the department.

On Monday the NWRHA said three patients from the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital were relocated to another area after smoke was seen emanating from the Physiotherapy Department.

It explained that no one was injured as a result of this incident.

In a media release the NWRHA said all outpatients with scheduled appointments for Wednesday, May 22nd to Friday, May 24th will be contacted to reschedule.

It is expected that the department will be reopened on Monday, May 27th at 7:00 am.