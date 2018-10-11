Plans Are Afoot To Crackdown On Underage Drinking, According To The Police Commissioner.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith confirms that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is cracking down on persons and/or establishments selling alcohol to minors.

He explains that this drive is not limited to the upcoming Carnival period, but includes all restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs which operate on a regular basis.

Commissioner Griffith says owners of bars and clubs, as well as Carnival band promoters, are expected to be cognizant of laws governing Trinidad and Tobago and are duty bound to take a responsible approach when dealing with underage patrons.

As it relates to all-inclusive fetes and bands, Commissioner Griffith is insisting that better measures must be adopted to avoid the sale of alcohol to minors.

In a media release, Commissioner Griffith noted that it is rare in this country to see bartenders demanding a form of ID from anyone who they perceive to be a minor, prior to serving them alcohol.

Likewise, if anyone has access to an inclusive fete or an all-inclusive Carnival band, it has not been the norm for those serving alcohol to ascertain the age of any customer, patron or masquerader, as drinks would be served to anyone in the event, or in a band with a costume.

The Commissioner reminds that the Liquor Licenses Act Chapter 84:10 states that, “The sale of intoxicating liquor to individuals under the age of eighteen years is prohibited.”

