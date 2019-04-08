Minister of National Security Stuart Young announced over the weekend that the contracts for “Keep and Car­ry” firearms for prison officers were expected to be signed on Monday.

He was speaking at the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment’s pub­lic meet­ing at the Five Rivers Sec­ondary school on Sat­ur­day evening.

Minister Young had first an­nounced the in­ten­tion to get 200 to 250 guns for prison of­fi­cers dur­ing last year’s bud­get pre­sen­ta­tion.

The an­nounce­ment came days af­ter the Spe­cial Op­er­a­tions Re­sponse Team re­port­ed­ly stopped an alleged hit­man from ex­e­cut­ing an at­tack on a prisons of­fi­cer in east Trinidad.

A con­fi­den­tial re­port was leaked over the weekend, in which five of­fi­cers were said to have been tar­get­ed.

It’s A Process

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102 fm on Monday, President of the Prison Officers’ Association, Ceron Richards said that while this is so, the Association still needs to iron out details with the National Security Minister.

He said that there would be psychometric testing and training of officers before any weapons are distributed.

Mr Richards articulated that there have been continued recommendations to treat with the safety of Prisons Officers.

He disclosed that in relation to this, pieces of Legislation have already been drafted between the Prison officers Association and the Office of the Attorney General.

As such the legislative Review Committee, of which he is a part, agreed with what was put forward and legislation should get to the Parliament soon.

Another recommendation for the protection of officers he revealed, was housing.