Minister of National Security Stuart Young announced over the weekend that the contracts for “Keep and Carry” firearms for prison officers were expected to be signed on Monday.
He was speaking at the People’s National Movement’s public meeting at the Five Rivers Secondary school on Saturday evening.
Minister Young had first announced the intention to get 200 to 250 guns for prison officers during last year’s budget presentation.
The announcement came days after the Special Operations Response Team reportedly stopped an alleged hitman from executing an attack on a prisons officer in east Trinidad.
A confidential report was leaked over the weekend, in which five officers were said to have been targeted.
It’s A Process
Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102 fm on Monday, President of the Prison Officers’ Association, Ceron Richards said that while this is so, the Association still needs to iron out details with the National Security Minister.
He said that there would be psychometric testing and training of officers before any weapons are distributed.
Mr Richards articulated that there have been continued recommendations to treat with the safety of Prisons Officers.
He disclosed that in relation to this, pieces of Legislation have already been drafted between the Prison officers Association and the Office of the Attorney General.
As such the legislative Review Committee, of which he is a part, agreed with what was put forward and legislation should get to the Parliament soon.
Another recommendation for the protection of officers he revealed, was housing.