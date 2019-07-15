Young citizens in Trinidad and Tobago in particular were the target of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s speech on Sunday at the PNM’s Sports and Family Day in La Horquetta.

Much of what was said by the Prime Minister centred on corruption and the PNM’s determination to stomp it out.

Dr. Rowley cautioned young people not to accept what he said is being touted as clean politics, but what is in effect nothing less than shameful.

He asked that young people pay attention to what is happening in the different areas of society. He said any public official who is charged for misbehavior in public office, should not be accepted as a representative.

The Prime Minister insisted that corrupt people must not be allowed to run the country.

Dr. Rowley explained that it is important that young people in this country are able to have confidence in the police service and be assured that no corruption exists there.

As such he said there should be unwavering support for the Police Commissioner in his decision to carry out polygraph testing for all police officers.