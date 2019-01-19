Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, says the government will explore other options that can benefit the economy of Tobago especially the tourism sector, which is the main income earner for the sister isle.

Speaking in parliament Friday afternoon, Dr. Rowley explains such a plan is in place even with the Sandals decision to withdraw from the proposed plan to establish its presence on the island.

Dr. Rowley said the government has boosted the Tourism loan programme and upgrade of the Magdalena Grand and Gulf Resort.