PM Dr. Keith Rowley Discharged From Hospital.

Jan 11, 2021 | 0 comments


Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley was discharged from the WestShore Medical Hospital on Sunday and is said to be resting comfortably at home.

The Office of the Prime Minister, in a statement issued on Sunday, explained that the Prime Minister was assessed by the doctors at the private medical institution on Sunday morning and was subsequently discharged.

Dr. Rowley was admitted to hospital on Friday after experiencing chest discomfort. He was examined and tests were done to ensure that he was fit to return home.

The public has been thanked for their prayers and well wishes.

