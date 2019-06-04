Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Monday visited Shell’s Woodcreek Campus in Houston, Texas where he and his delegation received an update on the company’s business as well as a review of its planned growth portfolios for Trinidad and Tobago.

The Office of the Prime Minister says on his arrival at the campus, Prime Minister Rowley met with De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Integrated Gas Venture business, Derek Hudson, Vice President and Country Chairman of Shell Trinidad and Tobago and Eugene Okpere, Chief Operating Officer Shell Trinidad and Tobago for a follow-up on discussions held last week during a visit to Shell’s offices in The Hague and Amsterdam.

Presentations made during this working visit highlighted the significant increase in gas production from the Starfish field.

The Prime Minister and delegation also received a status report on the upgrade to Shell’s existing infrastructure which is a significant investment aimed at ensuring continued and increased production.

Tomorrow the Prime Minister will meet with high-level executives from EOG Resources and BHP.