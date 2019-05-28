The Office of the Prime Minister says Dr. Keith Rowley arrived in London today en route to the Netherlands where he will meet with a high-level team from Shell tomorrow.

In a media release the OPM explained that the Prime Minister is accompanied by a delegation which includes, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young and Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Alyson West.

The release added that the delegation will also visit BP’s headquarters in London and EOG Resources and Shell in Houston, Texas.