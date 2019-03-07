Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has left the country to have his annual health checkup, which he says he has repeatedly delayed.

On the weekend, he said his role as the country’s leader has seen him become delinquent when it comes to his overall health.

Speaking at a Press Conference, Dr. Rowley saidsince he has no CARICOM affairs to handle presently, he will embark on acquiring health advice.

He said he will be having a medical checkup concerning a previously discovered coronary issue.

Dr. Rowley departed T&T on Tuesday and was unable to say when he would return, or the severity of the matter.

The Honourable Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance will act as Prime Minister until Dr. Rowley’s return.