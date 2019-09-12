Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley met with a number of high-ranking members of the United States Congress today (Thursday 12 September, 2019) in Washington, D.C.

The Office of the Prime Minister explained that Dr. Rowley’s scheduled meetings began at the US Capitol Building this morning where he participated in wide-ranging, bi-partisan discussions with key leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Representative Eliot Engel (D-NY), Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Representative Albio Sires (D-NJ) Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security and Trade were all present for the talks.

The Prime Minister also met with Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) Republican Leader, Foreign Affairs Committee and Chairman Emeritus, House Committee on Homeland Security and Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC), senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs who also leads the Subcommittee on Readiness which is part of the House Armed Services Committee.

After these meetings Dr. Rowley led his delegation – which includes the Hon Dennis Moses, the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and the Hon. Stuart Young, Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister – to a meeting at the US Senate.

The Prime Minister met with Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) who are both senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senator Cardin is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Earlier this afternoon Prime Minister Rowley met with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. As House Majority Leader, Congressman Hoyer is the second-ranking member of the House Democratic Leadership.

It is understood that Dr. Rowley also met with Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.