Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has responded to claims by Carlton Dennie – former director of the Strategic Service Agency (SSA), that he was asked by the government to fire all East Indians in the SSA, saying, “this is a categorical lie.”

Mr. Dennie made the allegation on Monday night at a UNC meeting in Debe, claiming that he told the Prime Minister that he would not do what he allegedly asked him to. The allegation, dubbed something that has the potential to destroy the fabric of the land, by the Prime Minister, led to Dr. Rowley calling a press conference on Tuesday morning, at the Diplomatic Centre in St. Ann’s. There, he denied these claims, delivering evidence to prove that that statement is “dangerous.”

The Prime Minister is head of the National Security Council.

“I have never had any interaction whatsoever with Mr Dennie. I have checked the records this morning in my capacity as prime minister, to end of the year of 2015 (Mr Dennie served there for four months). Mr Dennie never attended any meeting of the National Security Council wherein he interacted with me,” said Dr. Rowley who provided the media with a view of a confidential document dated October 23rd, 2009, while Dr. Rowley was a Parliament backbencher in the Patrick Manning Government and held no Cabinet portfolio.

Dr. Rowley said Dennie’s claim should be “condemned by every citizen of T&T”.