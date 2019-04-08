Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has responded to critics of the government’s decision to lease a ferry from a Maltese company.

He did so while speaking at a public meeting on Saturday night held at the Five Rivers Secondary School in Arouca.

The Prime Minister stated that no matter the criticism, the ferry is coming and it will be put to work servicing the inter-island sea bridge.

The Opposition has criticised the acquisition process for the Jean de la Valette fast ferry saying it was shrouded in secrecy.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark claimed that the vessel is defective.

Questioning whether Mark was a “boat expert”, Rowley said the contract will proceed as planned and the Opposition can do nothing to stop it.