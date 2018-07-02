PM Rowley Assures Muslims There Are No Anti Muslim Policies In T&T.

The Muslim Community has received an assurance from Prime Minister DR. Keith Rowley that there are no anti-Muslim policies in TT.

Dr. Rowley told the Muslim community to reject any talk pertaining to the Government attempting to impose anti-Muslim policies or laws against Muslims in T&T.

He made the comments while giving the feature address at the ASJA’s annual Eid dinner at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas on Saturday, Rowley said to entertain those ideas could lead to hostility and misdirection.

During his address, Rowley recalled working with prominent Muslims throughout his years in politics and said the reality of war-torn countries around the world is not TT’s.

He said that Trinidad and Tobago is the only country in the world where people can be as free as they want.

He told those in the audience that they should not take that for granted, adding that others in different countries have done that and now do not have the same freedoms that we do here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...