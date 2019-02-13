Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took Watson Duke to task on Tuesday during conversations with the Prime Minister in Mason Hall, Tobago.

Commenting on the failed Sandals Project he heavily criticized the Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly for his intense opposition to the project, suggesting that he cause the sister isle to lose a lot of money that could have aided the tourism industry there.

Dr Rowley point out that the Opposition which was driven out of office for corruption accused the Government of no procurement process with Sandals. However he stated that there was very good reason the Government did not go anywhere else.

He maintained that efforts by stakeholders in Tobago to improve tourism has failed because of poor choices.

PM Speaks On Venezuela Issue

The Prime Minister also commented on the situation in Venezuela, reiterating Trinidad and Tobago’s position on the burgeoning situation.

Targeting the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, Dr Rowley maintained that he had absolutely no intention of supporting anything that goes contrary to the United Nations Charter.