Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has used his facebook page to announce his removal of Marlene McDonald’s appointment as Deputy Political Leader of the People’s National Movement.

Meanwhile Ms. Marlene McDonald, who is the Member of Parliament for Port-of-Spain South has been hit with $2 M bail, has been unable to access bail as she is still warded at the St. Clair Medical Centre. She has been there since yesterday, when formal charges were laid against her in the Port of Spain magistrate’s court, on fraud related charges. Three men, including her common-law-husband, face similar charges for the same offences.

Ms. McDonald, who did not appear in court on Monday,was granted bail in absentia after the court matter was heard through her attorney Pamela Elder SC.