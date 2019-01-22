Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the introduction of Sandals bought with it the possibility of job creation for many youths on the island.

He made the statement while speaking on the Morning Show on sister station Boom Champions 94.1fm, he said that it is very important to work on tourism in Tobago.

He said Sandals brought with it a 57% return rate – persons who wanted to come back after their initial experience at the resort.

He also said that the Sandals Project would have encouraged much needed air flow of traffic to Tobago with persons looking for the Sandals experience.

Dr Rowley laments that there are persons who continue to believe that bad publicity wasn’t the reason Sandals pulled out of the proposed Tobago project.

He insisted that despite those persons’ claims to the contrary that more is afoot; they have yet to put forward a valid reason other than the bad publicity created by the naysayers.

He noted that the naysayers themselves who caused the bad publicity are also seeking to blame the Government for the failed deal.

However, Power Breakfast Show Host, Richard Ragoobarsingh offered an alternative reason as to why the deal may have failed, signaling that he too, is not convinced about the bad publicity claim.