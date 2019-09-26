On Friday morning at 9am, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley will ring the bell to start trading at NASDAQ in Times Square, New York City. It will be the first time that a leader from the Caribbean region will do so.

The opening bell signifies the beginning of the trading day on an exchange. A variety of people, famous and unknowns, have had the privilege of ringing the opening bell, which actually involves pressing a buzzer, since 1956. It is one of the most widely watched daily events in the world.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, along with heads of Government from the region, participated in an India-CARICOM Leaders’ Meeting on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

CARICOM leaders and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, focused on several areas of priority, which were identified for deeper cooperation between both sides. Among the areas selected for attention are funding for resilience against climate change, human resource development, strengthening technical capacity, health and education.

The meeting concluded with a decision to create a joint CARICOM/India task force which will develop and implement concrete plans to further advance trade and facilitate diversification in the region.