As citizens of this country prepare themselves for the possible effects of the passage of Tropical Storm Karen, this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley leaves for New York today, to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.
The Prime Minister, in a statement issued to the media, said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister in his absence.
The Prime Minister urged citizens to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and alerts from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Meteorological Office.
Here is his full statement:
Fellow Citizens,
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is working through its various agencies to take all necessary steps to prepare for the impact of Tropical Storm Karen.
Today I will depart for New York where I am scheduled to participate at the United Nations General Assembly.
The Cabinet remains alert to the developing situation and stands ready to respond.
The Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Stuart Young will host a media conference at 10 am to share pertinent information regarding the projected movement of Tropical Storm Karen.
Minister of Finance, the Hon. Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until I return.”