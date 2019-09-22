As citizens of this country prepare themselves for the possible effects of the passage of Tropical Storm Karen, this country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley leaves for New York today, to participate in the Unit­ed Na­tions Gen­er­al As­sem­bly.

The Prime Minister, in a statement issued to the media, said Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert will act as Prime Min­is­ter in his absence.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to re­main vig­i­lant and heed the warn­ings and alerts from the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment and the Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Of­fice.

Here is his full state­ment:

Fel­low Cit­i­zens, The Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go is work­ing through its var­i­ous agen­cies to take all nec­es­sary steps to pre­pare for the im­pact of Trop­i­cal Storm Karen. Cit­i­zens are urged to re­main vig­i­lant and heed the warn­ings and alerts from the Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment and the Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Of­fice. To­day I will de­part for New York where I am sched­uled to par­tic­i­pate at the Unit­ed Na­tions Gen­er­al As­sem­bly. The Cab­i­net re­mains alert to the de­vel­op­ing sit­u­a­tion and stands ready to re­spond. The Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and Min­is­ter in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, the Hon. Stu­art Young will host a me­dia con­fer­ence at 10 am to share per­ti­nent in­for­ma­tion re­gard­ing the pro­ject­ed move­ment of Trop­i­cal Storm Karen. Min­is­ter of Fi­nance, the Hon. Colm Im­bert will act as Prime Min­is­ter un­til I re­turn.”